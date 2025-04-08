Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

