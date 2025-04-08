Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Visteon by 884.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Visteon stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

