Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $12,341,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 54.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 272,552 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 235,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 217,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

