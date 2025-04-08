Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 11.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 59,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1,344.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 131.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 195,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 96.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.