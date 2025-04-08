Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.53.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

