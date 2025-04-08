Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Organon & Co. by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

