Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,941,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after buying an additional 46,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $13,385,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $44.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

