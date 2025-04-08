Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,405.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,934,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,389 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,147,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 271,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $991.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

