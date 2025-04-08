Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 201,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enhabit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enhabit by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 901,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 83,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 175,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period.

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Enhabit Price Performance

Shares of EHAB opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Enhabit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $400.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

