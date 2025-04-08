Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VPU opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $135.67 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.08.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.