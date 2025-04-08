Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 122,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

