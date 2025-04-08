Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

AHR opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

