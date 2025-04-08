Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 486 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -342.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.