Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.