Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SPHD stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
