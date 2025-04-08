Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,587 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,192,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after purchasing an additional 320,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $5,133,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,405,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $137.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.46%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

