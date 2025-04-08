Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAL. Crcm LP bought a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,061,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter worth $37,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter worth $25,902,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,262,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,095,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grail

In related news, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at $25,862,541.02. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Grail Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of GRAL stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Grail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

