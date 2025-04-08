Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $530,000 Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.29.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

