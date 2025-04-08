Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Balchem by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

