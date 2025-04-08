Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

