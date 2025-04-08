OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 241.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Up 2.5 %

OSIS opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

