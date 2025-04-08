Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 502.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 127,012 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4,374.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 304,890 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $64,445.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,792.55. This trade represents a 7.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,715. The trade was a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $714,905. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 5.89.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

PGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

