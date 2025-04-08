Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 292287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.
Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.
