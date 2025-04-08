Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 885 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Herc were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 564.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE HRI opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.65 and a 52 week high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.67.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

