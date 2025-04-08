Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 33,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $111.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,428.67. This trade represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

