Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $731,000 Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2376 dividend. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 527.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Further Reading

