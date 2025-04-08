Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $787,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Workiva were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Workiva from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Workiva Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,791.48. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $88,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,250.80. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

