Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $838,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,881,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lear by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after purchasing an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LEA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.36.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

