Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $846,000 Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Post were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Post by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Post by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This trade represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

NYSE POST opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

