Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 111 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,935,000 after buying an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average is $179.84. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.22 and a 52 week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

