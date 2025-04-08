Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Santander initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $6.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

