PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.50 and last traded at $49.76, with a volume of 171578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4,635.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 432,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

