Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 116,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $21,776,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Down 5.1 %

Polaris stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

