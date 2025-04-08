Promising Chinese Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Diageo, UP Fintech, Gaotu Techedu, and USANA Health Sciences are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity securities issued by companies based in China or with significant operations in China that are traded on domestic or international stock exchanges. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the Chinese economy, though it also comes with risks related to local market conditions and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,579. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $21.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,784. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.19. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $441.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $73.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,021.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,349. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,000.72 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,264.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,295.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of DEO traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.19. 3,580,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06. Diageo has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 13,046,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

Gaotu Techedu (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,830. The firm has a market cap of $756.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $8.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOTU

USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. 226,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,024. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USNA

Read More