Promising Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 5th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and GE Vernova are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the extraction, production, and distribution of energy resources like oil, natural gas, and renewable power. These stocks are often traded on public markets and can be influenced by factors such as global energy demand, regulatory changes, and fluctuations in commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.43. The stock had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,463,877. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. 72,198,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,627,414. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. 30,827,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,763,454. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.10. 20,360,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a market cap of $251.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $26.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,093,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,208. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.07 and its 200 day moving average is $324.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

See Also