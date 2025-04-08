Promising Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 6th

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Apple, Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion, representing well-established and financially stable firms. These stocks are often favored by investors for their perceived reliability, lower volatility compared to smaller companies, and potential for steady dividends and long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.31. 529,399,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,806,578. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $27.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.67. 116,767,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,455,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.58. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $27.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 180,231,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,269,783. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.56. The company has a market capitalization of $770.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $14.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.38. 125,530,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,363,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.07.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. 122,919,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,634,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average is $209.06. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $26.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,506,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,408,911. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.27.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $13.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,130,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,778,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $359.48 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

