Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.24. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

