Prudential Financial Inc. Has $947,000 Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,031,000 after buying an additional 895,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 300.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 93,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.68%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARR shares. StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $45,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,749.51. This trade represents a 26.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

