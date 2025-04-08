Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in monday.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,295,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 1,024.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,162,000 after buying an additional 434,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,447,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

monday.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $221.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.