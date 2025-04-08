Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 54,400 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,412.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

