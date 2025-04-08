PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies worth $144,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 33,457,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,848,000 after buying an additional 4,264,393 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 272,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 77.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 89,875 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PureCycle Technologies news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 619,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. This trade represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ PCT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

