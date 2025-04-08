Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,142 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

