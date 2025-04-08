Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rayonier Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.