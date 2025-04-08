Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 998833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Rémy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

