Restore (LON:RST) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 211.20 ($2.69), with a volume of 105444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.74).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 380 ($4.84) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £290.10 million, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 223.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.28.

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Restore had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Restore plc will post 20.4953032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.00. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.89%.

In related news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 44,438 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £99,985.50 ($127,272.79). Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

