Robert William John Macdonald Acquires 100,000 Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert William John Macdonald acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
Shares of SSV opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$57.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.71 price objective on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.