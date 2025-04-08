Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Rubrik by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $542,251.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,069.62. This trade represents a 90.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342.80. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 701,619 shares of company stock worth $46,913,914.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.83.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBRK. William Blair assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rubrik Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

