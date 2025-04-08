Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 21,285,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,329,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sabre Trading Down 7.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $41,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

