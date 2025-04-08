Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 505 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Matson were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Matson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. This trade represents a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.71. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.60. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

