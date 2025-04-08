Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,624 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

