Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 8,835 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

